Where Did Green Bean Casserole Come From?

One of my favorite Thanksgiving sides is the green bean casserole. I don't remember a Turkey Day were it wasn't on the table.

I got to thinking about how long this hot dish has been around for our holiday enjoyment. I don't recollect hearing about it on the Pilgrims' Thanksgiving menu.

So where did the green bean casserole come from? According to History.com the recipe was developed at the Campbell's Soup Company in Camden, New Jersey.

Home economist Dorcas Reilly, who worked in the Campbell's Kitchen, used the Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup to develop this new side dish. She first combined the soup, green beans, and fried onions in 1955.

