Where Are They Now? UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker in Sioux Falls

It's crazy to believe that it has been one year since the event took over Sioux Falls. In front of 5,671 fans, the UFC ended up providing a card that over delivered in many people's eyes. We've seen fighters from the event move up the card, receive title shots, and even sign new deals in the UFC. Sadly, on the other side, one fighter on the card has passed away since the event, and another one has called it a career.