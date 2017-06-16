Where Are South Dakota’s Best Golf Courses?

When Golf Digest was compiling their annual list of the best places in each state to golf, they gave considerable consideration to the locales in this country you associate with the game.

There are 30 courses each listed for California, Florida, and New York; 25 each for Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

In South Dakota, we got five selections:

1. Sutton Bay Golf Course - Agar

Designed by Graham Marsh, who has won 70 times as a player and finished in the Top Ten six times at majors. It sits on the banks of the Missouri River, north of Pierre.

2. The Golf Club at Red Rock - Rapid City

This 7,000 yard, par 72 course has been rated the top public golf course in South Dakota by Golfweek and Golf Digest for the last 11 years.

3. Dakota Dunes Country Club - Dakota Dunes

Designed by Arnold Palmer and measures 7,165 yards. The course sits just north of the Nebraska border, along the Missouri River, in southeast South Dakota.

4. Minnehaha Country Club - Sioux Falls

This 6,424 yard, par 72 private course will play host to a PGA Champions Tour event starting in September of 2018 .

5. Hart Ranch Golf Course - Rapid City

This public course expanded to 18 holes in 1995. It measures 6,833 yards and is a par 72.

Two of the courses are different from last year's list . Sutton Bay, this year's top course, didn't even make the cut last year. The other newcomer is Minnehaha Country Club. They replace Meadowbrook in Rapid City and Southern Hills in Hot Springs.

