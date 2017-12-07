When Love Comes to Town: Beach Boys to Perform in Sioux Falls

Beach Boys are on the road in 2018 and surfing into Sioux Falls on June 6 at the Washington Pavilion.

The Pavilion's acoustics will compliment the sounds and melodies of one of the most storied bands of all time. The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Out now is Mike Love's second official solo album, the double-disc collection Unleash The Love. The set features one album of all new material along with a second disc of updated Beach Boys classics - including "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Good Vibrations," "Fun, Fun, Fun," along with the recent remake of "Do It Again" featuring John Stamos and Mark McGrath.

Mike Love, who's now 76, formed the Beach Boys in 1961.

Tour dates:

March 9 - St. Joseph, MO - Missouri Theater

March 17 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

March 18 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

March 20 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

March 21 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

March 22 - Shippensburg, PA - Luhrs Center

March 23 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

March 24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 9 - Youngstown, OH - Stambaugh Auditorium

May 10 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

May 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Theatre

May 13 - Louisville, KY - Kentucky Center

June 1, 2, 3 - Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts Center (with The Omaha Symphony Pops)

June 5 - Grand Forks, ND - Chester Fritz Auditorium

June 6 Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

June 7 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

June 8 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theatre

June 9 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community Auditorium

June 30 - Timmins, ON - Stars and Thunder Festival

August 22 - St. Paul, MN - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Note: This show does not include Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and/or David Marks. The lineup for this concert is: The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Scott Totten, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Cowsill, Jeffrey Foskett and Brian Eichenberger, have toured as the Beach Boys regularly since 1998 when Carl Wilson passed away.

