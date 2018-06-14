Wheelchair Tennis Exhibition First Time in Sioux Falls

This Saturday, June 16th, there will be a wheelchair tennis exhibition at the Match Pointe Tennis Center.

Match Pointe Tennis Center is located at 4210 Bobhalla Dr. in Sioux Falls.

As far as I know, this is the first time in Sioux Falls that there has been an exhibition of this kind. It is a free clinic/exhibition and open to the public.

The event starts at noon and will go until 4 PM.

Taylor Graham will be the instructor for the exhibition. Taylor Graham is an exceptional wheelchair tennis player. He was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2013 that injured his spinal cord. He is now hoping to compete in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Pre-registration isn't required, but if you choose you can register ahead of time by calling Kathy or Lisa at 333-4537.

The event is kindly sponsored by Match Pointe's Adaptive Tennis Program, Sanford Adaptive Sports, and the VA.

