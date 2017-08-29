If the thought of a room full of clowns sends ice down your veins, can you imagine a theater packed full of clowns while Stephen King's It is showing?

According to Variety , the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas is hosting a clown-only night on September 9, where all attendees should dress like a clown to get in. You want a hot dog, Georgie?

No such night in Sioux Falls at this time for fans of the twisted Pennywise the Clown, but you could perhaps dress up if theater rules allow. Just don't expect too many people to sit next to you.

Early estimates indicate that the film, which opens nationwide on September 8, will scare up some huge box office money. The preview is unsettling and will keep you from stepping too close to a storm drain for the rest of your life.

Also See: