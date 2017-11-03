Want to Get More Sleep at Night? Do This!

What do you do when you can't sleep at night?

You can try counting sheep but that hardly ever works. Some say taking a warm bath, but that takes time and you don't want to go through the whole process of getting undressed and dressed. Some people take natural sleep supplements.

Between 50 and 70 million adults in the US suffer from some form of sleep disorder. According to a recent study, there is a better way to get more sleep and is way more successful.

Shortlist says:

Yep, according to a recent study, knocking back a glass of cherry juice - once when you wake up and once before bed - will help you get that ‘much needed’ beauty sleep. Published in the American Journal of Therapeutics , the research found that drinking specifically Montmorency tart cherry juice gave volunteers about an average of an hour and 24 minutes extra nappy schnoo schnoo each night.

The reason why Montmorency tart cherry works is because it contains compounds that inhibit the production of sleep-depriving chemicals. It also reduces levels of kynurenine in the blood, a substance that also leads to poor sleep.

So the next time you are having difficulty sleeping, grab yourself a glass of Montmorency tart cherry juice and sweet dreams.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: