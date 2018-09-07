What to Buy and Not to Buy in September

What should you buy in September? Well, it depends on what you're looking for. If you're shopping for shoes, previous generation smartphones or grills - go for it.

Consumer experts say September is also a good time to buy larger items. It's when a lot of big box stores slash prices to make room for their holiday merchandise.

Several of the big box stores right now have good deals on large appliances like stoves, dishwashers, fridges, washers, and dryers.

If you need a new TV, September is a good time to buy smaller models. If you're wanting a larger TV, experts say it's still best to wait until Black Friday.

Source: Deal News

See Also: