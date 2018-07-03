What New Laws Took Effect in South Dakota July First

The fireworks usually begins around July 1st. And it's not just in celebration for Independence Day.

Here in South Dakota as well as many states across the country several new laws are now on the books officially. From guns to automotive, technology to election and lotteries to gender laws.

According to KSFY TV one of the 270 new laws for South Dakota is for harsher penalties for drug dealers. If a dealer's drugs end up killing the person who received them steeper felony penalties now apply. And dealing meth to a minor is a Class 1 felony.

The new laws reported by KSFY TV also points out that under public safety if a person knowingly exposes others to a sexually transmitted infection (STI) it could be a Class 1 misdemeanor.

It's pretty much become an everyday news item that some company or individual has been hacked. As of July 1 in South Dakota the state now requires residents be notified within 60 days of a data breach.

Other laws of note are related to abortion, craft breweries, rental agreements and Marcy's Law.

You will find complete explanations and all new laws for 2018 on the South Dakota Legislature site.

