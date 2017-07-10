What Minnesota Twins Player has Made the Most MLB All Star Games with the Organization?

Getty Images

What Minnesota Twin has the record for all time appearances in the MLB All Star game representing the organization?

The answer is Rod Carew.

The 1991 Hall of Fame inductee made a total of 18 All Star Games and appeared in 12 with the Twins.

Those 12 appearances came in 12 consecutive years from 1967-1978.

After Carew, the great Harmon Killebrew comes in second with 11 appearances and Kirby Puckett comes in third with 10 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.