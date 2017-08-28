What Is Everybody’s Favorite Fruit?

How about the fruit section at your favorite grocery store? I always get a special feeling as I pass thru it pushing the cart on tour of the store.

There's something about fruit. Just looking at it reminds you of God's goodness.

What do you think the number one fruit choice is? Would you believe bananas?

That's right. Americans consume more bananas than any other fruit. The average person in this country will eat 25 pounds of bananas this year.

They taste good and are good for you. Bananas are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, and vitamin C.

This fruit is good for heart health. Other benefits of banana consumption include weight loss, vision improvement, improvement of digestion and stronger bones.

A single banana, on average, contains only 110 calories. It tastes sweet and curbs hunger, so it makes a perfect snack.

The top three banana producing countries are India, China and the Philippines.