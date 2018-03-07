What Do You Think Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Taste?
I would have thought South Dakota's Most Popular Taste would be Chislic or Bison or Hotdish. I of course would be wrong.
According to Foursquare's state by state guide to America's Most Popular Tastes south Dakota's is Walleye.
Foresquare says South Dakota craves Walleye 89% more than any other state. It also says the best places to go for the fish in the state are:
- Minerva's Restaurant in Sioux Falls
- Minerva's in Yankton
- Depot Pub & Grill in Mitchell
- Al's Oasis Restaurant in Oacoma
- Ram and O'hares in Brookings
- Mavericks Steak & Cocktails in Aberdeen
- Colonial House Restaurant & Bar in Rapid City
- Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis
- Bay Leaf Cafe in Spearfish.
Foursquare’s data science team identified the singular tastes of all 50 states and D.C., using a mix of data sets (menus, tips, ratings, and more) and normalizing for size against other states.
Some other states Most Popular Tastes:
- Minnesota - Juicy Lucy Burger
- Iowa - Potato Wedges
- Nebraska - Mini Corn Dogs
- North Dakota - Bison
- Wisconsin - Fried Fish
See Also: