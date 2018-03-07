What Do You Think Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Taste?

Todd Heitkamp

I would have thought South Dakota's Most Popular Taste would be Chislic or Bison or Hotdish. I of course would be wrong.

Foresquare says South Dakota craves Walleye 89% more than any other state. It also says the best places to go for the fish in the state are:

  • Minerva's Restaurant in Sioux Falls
  • Minerva's in Yankton
  • Depot Pub & Grill in Mitchell
  • Al's Oasis Restaurant in Oacoma
  • Ram and O'hares in Brookings
  • Mavericks Steak & Cocktails in Aberdeen
  • Colonial House Restaurant & Bar in Rapid City
  • Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis
  • Bay Leaf Cafe in Spearfish.

Foursquare’s data science team identified the singular tastes of all 50 states and D.C., using a mix of data sets (menus, tips, ratings, and more) and normalizing for size against other states.

Some other states Most Popular Tastes:

  • Minnesota - Juicy Lucy Burger
  • Iowa - Potato Wedges
  • Nebraska - Mini Corn Dogs
  • North Dakota - Bison
  • Wisconsin - Fried Fish

