What Do You Think Is South Dakota’s Most Popular Taste?

I would have thought South Dakota's Most Popular Taste would be Chislic or Bison or Hotdish. I of course would be wrong.

According to Foursquare's state by state guide to America's Most Popular Tastes south Dakota's is Walleye.

Foresquare says South Dakota craves Walleye 89% more than any other state. It also says the best places to go for the fish in the state are:

Minerva's Restaurant in Sioux Falls

Minerva's in Yankton

Depot Pub & Grill in Mitchell

Al's Oasis Restaurant in Oacoma

Ram and O'hares in Brookings

Mavericks Steak & Cocktails in Aberdeen

Colonial House Restaurant & Bar in Rapid City

Knuckle Saloon in Sturgis

Bay Leaf Cafe in Spearfish.

Foursquare’s data science team identified the singular tastes of all 50 states and D.C., using a mix of data sets (menus, tips, ratings, and more) and normalizing for size against other states.

Some other states Most Popular Tastes:

Minnesota - Juicy Lucy Burger

Iowa - Potato Wedges

Nebraska - Mini Corn Dogs

North Dakota - Bison

Wisconsin - Fried Fish

See Also: