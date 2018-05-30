What Do You Mean Vitamins Are a Total Waste of Money? Says Who?

If you're one to take vitamins every morning, I hate to be the one to burst your bubble but there's new evidence that shows vitamins don't really help - they're mostly useless.

According to new research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, those vitamins and supplements are actually a waste of money.

Researchers reviewed five years worth of data before publishing their report.

Their research showed multivitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D and calcium supplements do nothing to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or early death.

The only supplements that showed some benefit were folic acid and B vitamins. Also, zinc was found to do a better job of fighting off a cold than vitamin C

If you do take vitamins, don't worry they won't harm you. Researchers say you're better off however getting your vitamins the natural way - from plants, vegetables, fruits and nuts.

