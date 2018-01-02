Western Gas Recalls 45 Million Gallons of Propane

Over 45 million gallons of propane left Western Gas and did not have sufficient levels of odorant which is needed in propane to detect leaks. Failure to detect leaking gas can result in fire, explosion and thermal burns.

The recall affects both large home and farm units as well as the portable tanks under your grill, smoker, and appliances.

The propane was distributed in South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

If consumers do smell even a faint odor of gas or a gas leak, they should immediately leave the building and call 911 or their gas supplier from a neighbor’s phone. Do not light a match, turn on a light or switch on anything electrical.

Propane tanks that have been inspected for the level of odorant or have been refilled after November 2017 are not affected.

Western Gas toll-free at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday , email at Western Gas toll-free at 833-444-1451 fromthrough, email at info@propaneawareness.com