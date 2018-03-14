At precisely 3:00 PM Thursday March 15 in the Green Room of the Washington Pavilion we find out who will be the Main Stage performers at this year's JazzFest. That's when Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues holds a press conference unveiling the list.

One change this year is the scaling back of the event. Instead of it being a three-day affair, the decision has been made to go back to a two-day festival - Thursday night is being eliminated. Friday night and all day Saturday will stay the same.

And, as in years past, the music festival will be free to attend and again be held at Yankton Train Park, just off I-229 in Sioux Falls. The dates if this year's event is Friday July 20 and Saturday July 21.

Some of the acts that have headlined over the past 26 years include Boz Scaggs, Joe Walsh, Grace Potter, Sheryl Crow, George Thorogood and the Destoyers, Los Lobos and The Nevile Brothers (just to name a few).

If you're not familiar with JazzFest, the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues website has a great web page devoted entirely to this year's festival. In addition to the Main Stage, a Second Stage will also be set up on the west end of the festival grounds.

So mark your calendars now - July 20 and 21, JazzFest 2018, Yankton Trail Park, Sioux Falls, South Dakota - we'll see you there.

