Wendy’s Offering 50 Cent Frosty’s Right Now

With the summer winding down and the hustle and bustle of getting everything ready for back to school, Wendy's knows how hectic it can be. That is why for a limited time, they are offering 50 cent frosty's right now to help you unwind a bit.

On Monday (August 20) Wendy's took to Twitter to announce that customers that they are selling small Frosty's for 50 cents. According to Delish , it's unclear exactly when this promotion will end, but there’s no limit to how many Frosty's you can order for 50 cents each during the promotion. Wendy's did this back in May and had huge success with the promotion.

And of course, you have to get a side of fries for dipping. As you may know, the best way to enjoy a Frosty is with French fries. Stop by any of the three Wendy's locations in Sioux Falls today!

