Wendy’s Doing Good in The Neighborhood! Veterans and Foster Kids

I was already in love with Wendy's food, so I didn't need to be sold on the goodness of their menu.

But then I was introduced to the goodness of their hearts, and it made me love the store even more.

I was hanging out there yesterday, and I found out they are offered up free freedom fries to every veteran on Veterans Day.

And then I saw this press release:

WENDY’S PLANS FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT ADOPTION

On Tuesday evening, November 14 , Wendy’s will host Community Nights at all locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, benefitting foster care and adoption. Fifteen percent of sales will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to support its effort of finding forever homes for children waiting in foster care. As a child who spent time in foster care, Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas, created the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption with the belief that children in foster care “aren’t someone else’s responsibility, they are our responsibility.” Today, Wendy’s remains committed to this mission and supports the organization through in-restaurant activations, partnerships and donations.

I've already added it to my calendar to be back at Wendy's Tuesday, and enjoy the goodness of their menu, and support the goodness of their hearts.

