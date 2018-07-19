Watch South Dakota Law Enforcement in the Lip Sync Challenge

The great viral internet thing of the summer of 2018 is the Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge. It all started with a video posted on the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Department's Facebook in June.

Bexar County Deputy Alexander Mena is seen lip-syncing to a song called "Fuiste Mala" in his patrol car. That first video has been seen over a million times, and inspired other law enforcement agencies to make their own videos.

The fun spread around Texas first. From Bexter County, to San Antioino, then to Robstown, Texas. By the middle of July the lip-syncing had spread across the nation. Even to South Dakota. West river represents hard with their lip-sync skills. but nothing from the east side yet!

Check this out from the Rapid City Police Department, with a little help from Smash Mouth.

The The Pine Ridge Police Department got in on the challenge with Justin Timberlake.

Not to be out done by their city brothers and sisters, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office teams up with Will Smith for a trip to the Wild West.

