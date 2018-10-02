Watch Quick ‘How To Tips’ For Healthier Kids

Studies show around one in five kids are overweight or obese.

Annie Mello and her husband are the founders of CPM Fitness , and they help all sorts of people live a healthier lifestyle including kids.

It's not an easy battle for adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and trying to get our kids on board can be a real struggle.

Annie and Chris are just weeks away from becoming parents and adding twin boys to their Mello household.

With almost an overload of healthy living advice floating around out there I asked Annie to share some quick and easy tips on healthier living for kids.

Annie shares some small adjustments to make for long term, and bigger healthier pay offs down the road.

