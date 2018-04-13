Watch Morning Hail Hammering My Hood

They are saying snow storm today (April 13), but the morning kicked off with a thunderstorm that brought hail.

I checked my phone after the first big thunder crash hit in the middle of the night, it was 3:52 AM and I had the battle of trying to get back the sleep. Part of me was trying to convince myself to just stay up, but the inner voice saying no way! ended up winning out.

I managed to sleep through the overnight rumbling for a couple more hours.

The weather forecast has been changed so many times this week I believe we are in for any where from 8 to 800 inches of snow anytime now. They did say we may see some rain and thunderstorm action before the snow comes knocking.

I was doing my routine coffee stop just before 7:00 AM and this hail started hammering away on the hood of my truck. I just bought this truck two months ago so I was praying it stayed pebble size.

I can't control the weather so I don't worry about it, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't ready for sun like the rest of the people in the Midwest.

See Also: