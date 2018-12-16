Watch Minnesota Vikings ‘Dear Kyle’ Video Requires Kleenex
Regardless of who you root for on the field after watching this video of what Minnesota Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph does off the field will make you a fan.
From the Minnesota Vikings YouTube description of the above video:
Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph is the Vikings nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players who exhibit on-the-field excellence and also those who impact lives off the field to leave a positive legacy in their communities.
I have never been the kind of person who roots for a team, I like rooting for players and stories.
I like to hear the story of where people came from and how they got to where they are pursuing a dream few can fulfill.
When I see someone who accomplishes a personal dream and impacts people along the way I find it impossible not to cheer for these type of players.
After watching the above video on Kyle Rudolph, I will add him to the list of people I am pulling for.
There is always a bigger game being played off the field, and it's one Rudolph appears to be a hall of famer at.