Watch Live: James Comey Testifies at Senate Hearing on Russia

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify at a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, June 8. You can watch the proceedings live here.

The committee has pre-released Comey's opening remarks . Comey is expected to answer follow-up questions from senators about the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Russian agents and the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Comey was leading that investigation until President Trump fired him in May, possibly over concerns that Comey would not end the investigation.