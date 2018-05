Every fall they crawl into my house. These hard-bodied worm-looking squatters hang in my house through the winter.

Found this one in the video above on my bathroom ceiling.

The bathroom, basement, and inside my washing machine are their favorite places to party.

They move like worms, have a shell like body, and no shortage of legs.

Centipede? Worms? Either way I feel they should chip in on rent.

