Watch 3 Minutes of Something Worth Talking About

The four largest football stadiums in the United States could be filled to capacity and still not hold all the children who are currently in the system. -Life Song for Orphans

Those are the numbers of foster kids in the US not to mention the millions of orphans around the world.

There are November days designed to try and bring the much-deserved attention to these kids.

I was first asked about my thoughts on orphans eight years ago, and I had to be honest with the gentleman. I hadn't thought about them.

The man then asked me why I thought it was that some of the things that are supposed to be at the top of our attention list, seem to get so little of our time.

My conversation that day led to a journey of meeting incredible people, meeting kids I will never be able to forget, and stories I'll never be able to unhear.

We learned orphans are easier to ignore before you know their names. They are easier to ignore before you see their faces. It is easier to pretend they are not real before you hold them in your arms. But once you do, everything changes." -David Platt

When you research the statistics of the life for a kid who grew up in the system never finding a forever family you will find stats, and stories you wish you had never seen.

There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children" -Nelson Mandela

I don't believe adoption is for everyone, but I do believe action could be.

There are plenty of people and organizations out there doing great work, here are links to three of them.

