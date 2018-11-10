Washington Team Bus Catches Fire but Team OK After Scare

The University of Washington basketball team had quite the crappy Friday as they lost to #11 Auburn 88-66 then had their team bus catch on fire as well.

After the loss to Auburn, the team was on their way to the airport when they blew a tire and the bus subsequently caught fire.

They were able to evacuate the team, coaches and bus driver in time so that there were no injuries from the incident which occurred outside of Montgomery, AL.

One of the players from the team actually posted video of the fire.

Another bus ended up coming to pick up the team to get them to the airport so they could return home to Seattle.