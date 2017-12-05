Taking a page from the file titled Wish They Had That When I Was Teaching here's a fabulous opportunity for Sioux Falls area teachers.

It's the Washington Pavilion 2018 Teacher Circle.

Now in its third year, the Washington Pavilion Teacher Circle serves as a unique professional development platform for area educators interested in hands-on lesson planning in a collaborative setting.

And there are unique benefits to this program that brings in teachers with a strong level of experience and expertise in their subject areas.

Each member is committed to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) education and museum-integrated lesson planning, and creates educational materials to be shared with other teachers hoping to enhance their visit to the Washington Pavilion.

Interested applicants can find the application and additional information on the For Educators page at www.washingtonpavilion.org.

Applications for the program are due by December 15th.

