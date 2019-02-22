After spending two years at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls with my son participating in preschool education, I learned how much of an impact the facility can have on children.

It is a science oriented environment that is fascinating in so many ways for all ages. One day is set aside each year to focus on agriculture.

American agriculture is responsible for providing the necessities of everyday life, like food, fiber, clothing and even fuel. That’s the message of National Ag Day, which will be celebrated March 23, 2019 at the Washington Pavilion.

The 16th Annual Ag Day on March 23 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest who make everyday life livable. There will be ag-related activities, booths and a free lunch featuring South Dakota-made products.

Thanks to generous Ag Day sponsors, admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is FREE. So this is a day to bring the whole family for a fun and educational day.

For more information on Ag Day’s activities, please visit online or call (605) 367-6000.