Washington Pavilion 2018 Ag Day Set For Saturday March 17

Yes, it's an annual event the kids look forward to. But truth-be-known, Mom and Dad and Grandpa and Grandma love it, too!

The 2018 Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion is set for Saturday (March 17) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

It's a part (a fun and educational part!) of National Agriculture Week March 18-24. Hard to believe, but this is the 15th annual event. And it doesn't matter if you come from a city, a town, a farm or...somewhere in between!

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn a lot about agriculture's significance, not only in our great state of South Dakota but beyond our border's as well. There are lots of exciting educational hands-on fun activities, and this is for the whole family!

Oh, and yes a free lunch is offered, too. And yes, that great lunch features South Dakota made products.

And while you're there, what the heck! Check out the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Wells Fargo CineDome.

