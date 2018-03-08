Washington High School’s ‘Best of Show’ Is An Entertainment Must

When you add youthful exuberance to incredible talent you end up with something truly extraordinary! That is what happens every year at the Best of Show event presented by the Washington High School Chorus Boosters. This is the 18th year of this entertaining event, that is absolutely perfect for music lovers and their families.

As someone who has been to this event many times, I can tell you that the beautiful outfits and dance moves will dazzle you, but what will take your breath away is the astonishing, soul-filling sound of beautiful voices raised in song!

Organizers are expecting 7 to 9 middle schools and 16 high schools to participate in this Jazz and Show Choir competition going on this Friday and Saturday, (March 9 and 10) at Washington High School (501 N. Sycamore Avenue) in Sioux Falls. Middle school choirs will perform on Friday, (beginning at 5:55 PM) jazz choirs Saturday morning (beginning at 9:25 AM) and high school show choirs begin performing Saturday afternoon (around 2:50) and continue into evening until around 10:30 PM.

This is the Washington High School choir's biggest fundraiser and helps to defray costs for travel and other needs for students. A variety of tickets are available at the door: $15 for all-day admission, $10 students and senior citizens, $5 jazz competition only, and $5 middle school competition only. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase both days. For more information call 605-367-7970.

