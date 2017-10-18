Wanted Man Turns Himself In, Gives Cops Doughnuts

He may be a criminal, but at least he's an honest one.

Michael Zaydel, 21, turned himself in to police in Redford Township, Mich. earlier this week, along with a bonus: a dozen doughnuts for the officers.

Zaydel, who had been wanted for violating his probation, brazenly posted on the police department's Facebook page that he would turn himself in and bring a dozen doughnuts if its next post on the social network garnered more than 1,000 likes.

The post easily passed the number and, sure enough, Zaydel proved good on his word by showing up at the police station on Monday, armed with doughnuts. And, naturally, the cops went right to Facebook to share the news with the world.