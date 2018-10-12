Want to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse? Stay in the Midwest

One would have thought that if you were to survive a zombie apocalypse, California would be the last place you'd try to ride it out. But according to a new study, we'd be wrong. It's actually the safest place. Researchers considered agriculture, registered weapons, solar energy, and weather -- and discovered that living in California would give you the best chance of success.

No thanks. I'd still take South Dakota. We have more guns and ammo. We can ride horses, operate heavy equipment, and we can rock overalls. We have a military base and a massive doomsday bunker. And, last but not least, we're not pansies.

California may have more solar power, but we have wind turbines which can be some bitchin' anti-zombie fans if you think about it.

If you don’t have time to get out California before the zombies attack, don’t worry about it. The next safest states are all in the Midwest, including Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota.

Cable TV broke the United States into Zones with Zone 1 being the safest. And for some reason, South Dakota is in Zone 2.

Unfortunately, if you’re stuck in Vermont, Hawaii or Nevada, you’re hosed.