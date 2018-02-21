Want Some Free Pretzels? Auntie Anne’s is Giving Them Away

With the celebration of their 30th anniversary, Aunt Annie's wants to thank all their loyal customers by hooking you up with a free pretzel! Now through March 2, 2018, register to unlock a free pretzel party on March 3.

But there's a catch, see the company wants to get one million people to RSVP for it to happen. Which shouldn't be that difficult since there are 1,500 locations around the world. Once the goal is met, party will take place at all Auntie Anne’s locations worldwide from 10:00AM to 2:00PM, and guests will get a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.