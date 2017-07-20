Walmart Robots Will Be Watching You
Have you ever been in one of the four Sioux Falls Walmarts and noticed someone who was less than happy?
Well, soon there could be a robot keeping an eye on you to see if you are irritated with your Walmart experience.
According to Business Insider the company is working on facial recognition technology:
If the system detects an unhappy customer, it will ping employees in other parts of the store and order them to report to a checkout register, in the hopes of alleviating shoppers' distress.
Walmart is hoping that the technology will enable stores to respond more efficiently to customer service issues before shoppers have a chance to complain.
So what do you think? A few things I'm wondering:
- Couldn't you just maybe train current employees to tell if customers are unhappy and deal with it?
- How much volume can one of these robots handle until it overloads and just blows up?
- And is this how SkyNet got started?
