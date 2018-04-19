Walmart and Sam’s Club Issue Major Recall

Sam's Club and Walmart have issued a cautionary recall of chopped romaine lettuce due to the possibility of E. coli infection.

Both Sam's Club and Walmart are warning that restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

Restaurants and retailers should ask their suppliers about the source of their chopped romaine lettuce.

Taylor Farms is saying they are NOT initiating any form of product recall at this time. There is no indication that any Taylor Farms products are a source, regardless of growing region. To date they have not been contacted by any federal agencies regarding this matter.

Taylor Farms continues by saying: "We are aware of and are closely monitoring recent concerns about E. coli in romaine lettuce, following the broad scale warning from CDC regarding chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, AZ growing region. We can confirm that, as of 4/13/18, all romaine lettuce from Taylor Farms is product from California, Florida or Mexico.

Taylor Farms’ highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our consumers. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and update customers of any new information. We work every day to deliver the safest, freshest and highest quality produce and fresh food to promote the health and wellbeing of our customers."

See Also: