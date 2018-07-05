UPDATE: According to KSFY TV, the woman who walked away from custody has been arrested: "The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the fugitive task force found Leighlonnie Goodsell at about 9:00 AM Thursday. She had escaped custody in the early morning hours while at the Avera McKennan Hospital. "

A woman who was being treated at a local hospital and was in custody of authorities is on the run.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is searching for Leighlonnie Marie Goodsell who escaped from the custody of law enforcement early Thursday morning while at the Avera McKennan Hospital.

The sheriff's office said Goodsell was last seen going westbound from the hospital in Sioux Falls.

Courtesy of Minnehaha County Sherrif

Officials say they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

Goodsell was in custody on several warrants relating to possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s Department is the asking the public for any information and to call 911.

See Also: