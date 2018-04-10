Walk 72 Miles in 24 Hours? Sioux Falls Man Says ‘I Got This.’

When my buddy Lance Smith and I sat down for lunch a few weeks ago he told me he stepping up to help kids across the planet in a big way. He’s doing something that I thought was quite impressive and felt the need to share it.

Lance, and his brother Judd, will walk for 24 straight hours around the Sioux Falls area to raise money for a group going to Kenya and are looking to raise funds to help with the trip. The adventure begins at Falls Park on the morning of April 28 and ends in the morning of April 29 at Good News Church Sioux Falls. How far do they expect to go? They originally set their goal at 60 miles (which I thought was insane) but some friends challenged them to 72 miles, so they extended their goal.

Smith is always been known to go on impressive hikes around the country - some with his family - but none have ever taken him this far.

"I want to show people that anyone can do something to help others. I want to inspire others to try and to stop saying they should do something and take action,“ said Smith

The school they are partnering with - the Kakuswi Special School for the Deaf - is located a few hours from Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. The school has more than 60 students and many stay there for the majority of the year to learn skills needed to live successful and independent lives. The students, who are mostly hard of hearing walk for water daily among other hardships.

Lance was inspired to take up the challenge after hearing about the mission trip at Good News Church in Sioux Falls.

If you would like to donate - either a one-time or a challenge per mile - follow these links and help this Walk for Kenya reach new heights or text "GNC Sioux Falls" to 77977

