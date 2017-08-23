Volunteers Needed for Minnehaha County Police Reserve

Minnehaha County Emergency Management is taking applications for volunteer members with the police reserve.

"The purpose of these folks is to come out and supplement and help law enforcement agencies including officers in Minnehaha County," according to the agency's assistant director Doug Blomker.

"The things that they will do [include] just ride along and become a second set of hands and eyes. They can also work with various details, including helping out with security at Jazz Fest, the Sioux Empire Fair. They can also help out with traffic control for parades."

Blomker says there are number of residents that have given their time and talent to the Minnehaha County Police Reserve.

"Since I've been on with Emergency Management I have worked with a Catholic priest to an ER doctor and everything in between. These are folks that have good paying jobs and like what they do. But, these want to give back to the community in the area of law enforcement."

If you are interested in helping out, applications can be picked up at the Office of Emergency Management at 605 Sigler Avenue in Sioux Falls during business hours.

