Vikings WR Michael Floyd has House Arrest Moved to Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings added a somewhat controversial wide receiver in Michael Floyd last week and are hoping he gets back to being known for what he is doing on the field and not what he is doing off of it.

According to ESPN, Floyd had his sentence for a DUI moved from Arizona to Minnesota.

He will spend the remaining 90+ days of his house arrest sentence in Minnesota while being able to work out with the Vikings as well.

If he had not been granted this request, he would of been missing the current OTA's as well as mandatory mini camp.