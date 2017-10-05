Vikings Add Running Back Depth with Stevan Ridley

The Minnesota Vikings were hit by the injury bug on Sunday as Dalvin Cook will be sidelined for the rest of 2017 with a torn ACL.

That means the Vikings are going to rely on Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon and even CJ Ham to carry the load.

As we all know though in the NFL, you are one injury away from needing even more help, so the Vikings have signed running back Stevan Ridley to add even more depth at the position.

This will be the seventh NFL roster that Ridley has been on, with previous stops in Denver, Atlanta, Indy, Detroit, New York (Jets) and he had won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.