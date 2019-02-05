Following a 7-4 season for the Augustana Vikings football team, they are looking to build on that record and have a even more successful season next year.

In doing so, they may have to count on some young players in 2019.

Some of those players might even be some players that are announced during their signing day on Wednesday.

The team will celebrate their signing day on Wednesday night at Will's Training Table next to the Sanford Pentagon from 4-7 PM.

Fans are encouraged to come to Will's to support the program and learn about the 2019 Viking Football signing class.

Head Coach Jerry Olszewski is excited about this years class and is looking forward to the event "I am really proud of this class and our commitments. We invite families, friends and the community to come out, see the new class and hear about them for the first time"

You can stay up to date with Augustana Sports at GoAugie.com.