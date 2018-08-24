Victims Get Whacked by Golf Clubs in Sioux Falls Robbery

Two men apparently minding their own business in a hotel room were beaten and robbed Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 11:30 PM at the Cloud 9 Motel on North Cliff Avenue.

“The (victims) were just hanging out when the door all of a sudden came open. They thought there were five people that went into the room all of those people were wearing masks. Somebody had a golf club and hit the victims in the head a few times. No serious injuries but they did have a few cuts from that. The suspects took their wallets and cell phones and then left.”

Police are investigating whether surveillance footage can help in identifying the suspects. Initially there is no physical description of the perpetrators.

It did not appear that the injuries to the victims who are both in their 30’s were serious, as the two opted to take themselves to the hospital.

