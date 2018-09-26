New ‘Venom’ Clip Shows Off the Symbiote in Action

He doesn’t have a big white spider logo on his chest, but there’s no mistaking the dude in this clip for anybody else. That is definitely Venom — living costume, giant teeth, drippy tongue and all.

This new scene from the film shows off more of the symbiote (pronounced “sim-bye-oat,” thanks Jenny Slate) than we’ve seen to date. It takes down an entire team of SWAT dudes in less than 30 seconds and uses a few moves I’d swear were from the old Maximum Carnage Sega Genesis game . Seeing as how the old Maximum Carnage Sega Genesis games is one of the pinnacles of mankind’s artistic achievements, this is a very good thing. Great job, Venom . 10/10, would sim bye oat again.

Still no clue what happens to Tom Hardy’s head in there , but otherwise this looks pretty nuts. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, from its YouTube page:

One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

“Enigmatic, complex, and badass?” In this economy? That’s just nuts. Venom opens in theaters on October 5.