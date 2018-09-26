New ‘Venom’ Clip Shows Off the Symbiote in Action
He doesn’t have a big white spider logo on his chest, but there’s no mistaking the dude in this clip for anybody else. That is definitely Venom — living costume, giant teeth, drippy tongue and all.
This new scene from the film shows off more of the symbiote (pronounced “sim-bye-oat,” thanks Jenny Slate) than we’ve seen to date. It takes down an entire team of SWAT dudes in less than 30 seconds and uses a few moves I’d swear were from the old Maximum Carnage Sega Genesis game. Seeing as how the old Maximum Carnage Sega Genesis games is one of the pinnacles of mankind’s artistic achievements, this is a very good thing. Great job, Venom. 10/10, would sim bye oat again.
Still no clue what happens to Tom Hardy’s head in there, but otherwise this looks pretty nuts. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, from its YouTube page:
One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.
“Enigmatic, complex, and badass?” In this economy? That’s just nuts. Venom opens in theaters on October 5.
