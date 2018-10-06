USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings Both Lose on Saturday

Last weekend it was a great weekend for both Augie and USF, but this Saturday was a different story.

Augustana came off a win against Minnesota-Crookston and was looking to upset #7 Minnesota-Duluth but they fell to the Bulldogs on Saturday at KO Stadium in Sioux Falls.

Augie trailed at the half 12-0 and they were able to cut the lead to 15-10 by the beginning of the 4th quarter, but it was just too much UMD down the stretch for Augie to come back.

Augustana will return home on October 20 as they will celebrate their homecoming and Viking Days against U. Mary.

The University of Sioux Falls suffered the same fate against Bemidji State as they fell 25-21.

USF held a late lead but a BSU touchdown late served as the difference in the game.

The Cougars will return home next Saturday to host St. Cloud State.