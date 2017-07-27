USD Track and Field Coaching Legend Retires

The University of South Dakota lost a coaching legend to retirement this week as Dave Gottsleben is stepping down after 33 years as the Men's head coach.

During his career, he was named the DII Coach of the Year twice and helped lead the Coyote Men's track and cross country teams to 20 conference titles.

He was more than just a coach though for that University, he was a pillar of the community and true member of their family.

According to the Argus Leader, Gottsleben has this to say in regards to his retirement:

"I am thankful to have had the opportunity to coach and teach at the Univesity of South Dakota for the past 33 years"