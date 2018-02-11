University of South Dakota president James W. Abbott was hospitalized Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Abbott, 69, has been president at USD for 21 years and plans to retire in June.

Abbott drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion Saturday morning and then was airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery.

Abbott was resting comfortably Saturday afternoon according to Roberta Ambur, USD Vice President for Administration and Technology. She said he will be hospitalized for a least a couple of days and will undergo more testing. However, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Ambur said no visitors are requested at this time.

