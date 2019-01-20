The University of South Dakota has hired a new defensive coordinator as Travis Johansen has been named to the position.

Johansen previously was the DC at Grand View University in Des Moines and played his college ball in the NSIC at Concordia St Paul.

During his tenure as the defensive coordinator at Grand View, the team went 61-11 at the NAIA level.

Johansen is considered an up and coming defensive mind and was even featured in a piece in Sports Illustrated about the future of defense in football.

I like the hire as it infuses more fresh ideas into the USD defensive scheme which can only help them take another step forward next season.

He replaces Brian Mohnsen as defensive coordinator who was let go by Bob Nielsen after being with him since his Western Illinois days.

USD football finished the season 4-7 in 2018.