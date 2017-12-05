USAF Thunderbirds Return to the Sioux Falls Airshow

For the first time since 2003, the USAF Thunderbirds will return to the Sioux Empire. The announcement was post on the Sioux Falls Airshow official facebook page.

According to Wikipedia , USAF Thunderbirds are the third oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world, after the United States Navy Blue Angels formed in 1946 and the French Air Force Patrouille de France formed in 1931.

The date for the show is scheduled for August 17-18 of 2019. The Thunderbirds will be performing in Fargo and Mankato. Get the latest details on the 2019 Sioux Falls Airhshow at siouxfallsairshow.com .

