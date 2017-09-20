Upcoming South Dakota Elections in 2018

It's getting close to another time for us to exercise our civic duty and vote in some elections. Next year, 2018, will be a busy one. We have primaries in June and general elections in November. Plus Sioux Falls will be choosing a new mayor.

2018 Election Dates in South Dakota:

Sioux Falls Mayoral and City Council Election: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Primary Elections: June 5, 2018 (Absentee voting begins - September 21, 2018

General Election: November 6, 2018 (Absentee voting begins - April 20, 2018)

Primary Voter Registration Deadline is May 21, 2018 and the General Election Voter Registration Deadline is October 22, 2018.

In the Sioux Falls election in April we will be voting for the offices of Mayor, At-Large Council Member “A,” At-Large Council Member “B,” Southeast District Council Member, and Central District Council Member.

In June's Primary we will choose the nominees for South Dakota Governor, South Dakota's Congressperson, and 105 seats in our state legislature. There will also be several county offices up for a vote.

Then in the November general election we will elect someone to each of those offices. We may also be voting on some initiatives and referendums.

Take the time now to make sure your are registered to vote in South Dakota. Voting is a straight forward process, and it is very important. Each vote counts. This is the core of our power as American citizens. Our elected leaders are a reflection of us. If we want better representation, then we must choose better representatives. The only way to do that is to vote.