Unresponsive Man Pulled from Burning Home in Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls man was pulled from his burning home, unresponsive. Crews immediately performed CPR and rushed him to a Sioux Falls hospital. His current condition unknown.

The call of a mobile home on fire was responded to last night just before 6:00 PM by Sioux Falls fire rescue at 6705 W. 14th Place. Smoke was seen coming from the home as crews arrived and they had the flames out in less than ten minutes.

Battalion Chief Matt McAreavey described fighting the fire, and the rescue. "The first arriving crew found smoke coming from the home. The crew extended a hose line and was able to knock down the main body of the fire from the exterior. Two members entered the structure and found an adult male occupant unresponsive." said McAreavey. "The occupant was removed from the structure and CPR was started. Additional crews arrived and assisted with patient care and extinguishing the fire."

No other people or pets were found inside. The room where the fire started had damage from the flames and the entire house sustained substantial smoke damage. There were no other injuries reported and Inspector John Wagner has been assigned to the ongoing investigation.