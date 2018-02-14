University of Sioux Falls Nursing White Coat Ceremony

The demand for top nurses continues to rise, not just in Sioux Falls or South Dakota but across the United States. University of Sioux Falls (USF) knows there are many nursing schools to choose from and as we continue to see their nursing program excel the school has just seen the next class earn their white coats.

According to KSFY TV the University of Sioux Falls welcomed 66 new nursing students with its' second annual white coat ceremony.

USF School of Nursing gives current and future nurses several options for earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degree:

Traditional track for students seeking their first undergraduate degree

Accelerated track for students who possess a previous bachelor's degree in another field

Online RN-to-BSN track for registered nurses who have an associate degree or diploma in nursing and wish to complete requirements for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree

KSFY reports that USF'S nursing program is less than a decade old and this is one of the biggest class yet.

Bryan Wermers is a USF Nursing Professor,

"We've had great success with our students and we've been very pleased with how successful our students have been already."

The University says its nursing program has a 97% pass rate which exceeds the national rate by 10%.